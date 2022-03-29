From breakfast to dinner, the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association features recipes for National Nutrition Month
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March is National Nutrition Month. Did you know that one medium-sized potato has just 110 calories, is fat-free, provides 45% of your daily value of vitamin C, and when eaten with the skin, has more potassium than a banana? You can fuel your morning with this delicious Carrot Cake Potato Performance Muffin recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup baked russet potato with skin cooled
- ½ cup cooked carrots sliced
- 1 banana peeled
- 3 eggs
- ¼ cup coconut flour
- ¼ cup coconut sugar
- 2 Tbsp coconut oil melted
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp cloves
- 1 pinch sea salt
- ½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans optional
- ½ cup golden raisins optional
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Put potato, carrots, banana and eggs into a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.
- Pour into a bowl and mix in remaining ingredients until just combined.
- Fold in nuts and raisins if desired.
- Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners and evenly pour batter into 9 of the cups.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let the muffins cool completely before eating. Extra muffins can be stored in fridge for up to 5 days or in freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen muffins in fridge for a few hours before eating.
This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is Celebrated a World of Flavors! Throughout March, embrace the foods and flavors of your heritage and other global cultures including this delicious Curry Spiced Potato Burger with Yogurt Sauce.
Ingredients:
Burger Patties
- 3 cups prepared mashed potatoes from dehydrated potato flakes or from fresh potatoes
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- ½ cup yellow onion diced
- 1 Tbsp granulated garlic
- 2 Tbsp curry powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 eggs
- 8 oz chickpeas drained and lightly chopped in a food processor
- 8 oz diced potatoes if frozen, allow to thaw before using; or from fresh or dehydrated potatoes
- ½ cup green onions
- ½ cup cilantro
- ½ cup all-purpose flour optional: gluten-free flour
Yogurt Sauce
- 2 cups non-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- ½ Tbsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp dill
- 1 tsp mint
Additional
- 10 burger buns
- 10 slices pepper jack cheese
Instructions:
- Prepare the mashed potatoes using dehydrated potatoes following the manufacturers instructions. Allow to cook to 40°F before using.
- In a tilt skillet or flat top, saute the yellow onions in the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes. Add the curry powder and allow to cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cook to 40°F before using.
- In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, sauteed onions/garlic, salt, eggs, chopped chick peas, diced potatoes, green onions, cilantro and flour. Once combined, use a 5-ounce portion scoop to portion out each patty on a sheet pan. Each sheet pan should fit 10 burgers. Using the back side of a spatula, flatten the tops of the burgers. Place into a 450° oven for 12-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F.
- To serve, place each burger on a bun, top with sliced cheese, and 1 Tablespoon of the yogurt sauce.
