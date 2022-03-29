From breakfast to dinner, the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association features recipes for National Nutrition Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March is National Nutrition Month. Did you know that one medium-sized potato has just 110 calories, is fat-free, provides 45% of your daily value of vitamin C, and when eaten with the skin, has more potassium than a banana? You can fuel your morning with this delicious Carrot Cake Potato Performance Muffin recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup baked russet potato with skin cooled

½ cup cooked carrots sliced

1 banana peeled

3 eggs

¼ cup coconut flour

¼ cup coconut sugar

2 Tbsp coconut oil melted

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

1 pinch sea salt

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans optional

½ cup golden raisins optional

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Put potato, carrots, banana and eggs into a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

Pour into a bowl and mix in remaining ingredients until just combined.

Fold in nuts and raisins if desired.

Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners and evenly pour batter into 9 of the cups.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Let the muffins cool completely before eating. Extra muffins can be stored in fridge for up to 5 days or in freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw frozen muffins in fridge for a few hours before eating.

This year’s theme for National Nutrition Month is Celebrated a World of Flavors! Throughout March, embrace the foods and flavors of your heritage and other global cultures including this delicious Curry Spiced Potato Burger with Yogurt Sauce.

Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

Ingredients:

Burger Patties

3 cups prepared mashed potatoes from dehydrated potato flakes or from fresh potatoes

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup yellow onion diced

1 Tbsp granulated garlic

2 Tbsp curry powder

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

8 oz chickpeas drained and lightly chopped in a food processor

8 oz diced potatoes if frozen, allow to thaw before using; or from fresh or dehydrated potatoes

½ cup green onions

½ cup cilantro

½ cup all-purpose flour optional: gluten-free flour

Yogurt Sauce

2 cups non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ Tbsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dill

1 tsp mint

Additional

10 burger buns

10 slices pepper jack cheese

Instructions:

Prepare the mashed potatoes using dehydrated potatoes following the manufacturers instructions. Allow to cook to 40°F before using.

In a tilt skillet or flat top, saute the yellow onions in the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and saute for 3-5 minutes. Add the curry powder and allow to cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cook to 40°F before using.

In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, sauteed onions/garlic, salt, eggs, chopped chick peas, diced potatoes, green onions, cilantro and flour. Once combined, use a 5-ounce portion scoop to portion out each patty on a sheet pan. Each sheet pan should fit 10 burgers. Using the back side of a spatula, flatten the tops of the burgers. Place into a 450° oven for 12-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160°F.

To serve, place each burger on a bun, top with sliced cheese, and 1 Tablespoon of the yogurt sauce.

