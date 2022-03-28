‘You don’t want to end up in the hearse’: Mock crash inspires safe driving habits for students

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday’s mock crash scene was a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted and drunk drivers for students at Auburndale High School.

With prom season coming up, first responders said they often see more high school students in crashes.

That’s why several high school actors participated in the mock crash that resulted in a helicopter rescue and hearse pick up to model to their peers what could happen if they don’t drive safely.

“You don’t wanna end up in the hearse. You don’t want to see other people hurt. I don’t know how the firefighters do it because I don’t think I could see people hurt like that,” said Allis Teska, a sophomore at Auburndale High School.

The scene involving two cars crashed into a dump truck was meant to feel like a real-life situation.

“Hopefully it hits home for them actually seeing some fellow students in that situation,” said Andrew Yerke, Lieutenant firefighter, Arpin Fire Department.

Evelyn Schmitt was one of the students inside the crashed van.

“Sitting there and waiting for them to come like I knew no one was actually hurt but it was scary,” said Evelyn Schmitt, a sophomore at Auburndale High School.

The jarring scene taught students more than what could happen if they aren’t careful, it also showed them what first responders look like in action.

“I definitely have a lot more respect for what they do,” said Autumn Richardson, a senior at Auburndale High School.

Students watched as responders cut vehicles apart to get to the people inside.

Auburndale Fire Chief Todd Bores said it’s something many students never forget.

“A couple of weeks ago I actually run into a student that was in one from one of the first ones and they remember it so that’s like 16 years ago,” said Bores.

About 30 responders from the sheriff’s department, two fire stations, Life Link III emergency helicopter response and the local corner united to make it all possible.

“If we can save, one or two people from getting in a serious accident it’s well worth it,” said Bores.

“I think everyone will be a little bit more cautious driving now that they saw it first hand,” said Schmitt.

