Weston coffee shop Fixations to be sold

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - After eight years of business, the owners of Fixations say the property on Schofield Avenue will be sold.

Ron and Loreen Glaman made the announcement in a Facebook post. The couple said Vino Latte, a sister location on Wausau’s westside, will remain open.

Fixations had not been open the last couple of weeks. A sign on the door said it was due to staffing shortages.

A message to customers on Facebook Monday read in part:

THANK YOU to all our Central Wisconsin supporters - you have been a staple to all of us and we are grateful for your support of Fixations for the past 8 years. When we opened the doors in 2014 it was a whirlwind of excitement! However, the past couple years have been challenging in so many ways. We are not alone in this – as a business or as people! We have had to make difficult decisions, but believe they are best for our business and our lives.

Vino Latte is located at 3309 Terrace Ct. in Wausau.

