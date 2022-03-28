Stratford native Macey Kilty’s journey to recovery

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WSAW) - In April, Stratford native Macey Kilty was on the edge of glory. The wrestler was in the finals of the 2020 Olympic Trials.

“Going into that tournament, there was no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t supposed to be the one representing my country,” Kilty said.

“I remember telling my coach at the time, ‘I was like ‘If I lose or if this doesn’t go the way I plan it or see it, it’s really going to hurt.’”

But shortly into the third and final match of the three-match series, Kilty was down in pain.

“I came down on it and was like ‘that’s not right,’ and went down right away to hold it,” Kilty said.

After dislocating her shoulder, Kilty’s dream of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo was left in the ring.

“I still came back to [North Carolina] and the guys were still training, so I’d come in and watch practices, and that was hard. Usually, I’m the one out there training and stuff, but instead, I had to sit on the sidelines and just watch,” Kilty said.

Kilty had shoulder surgery that kept her out of competition for six-to-eight months. She wouldn’t return to the mat until November. Her first competitions were in January and February.

“I was like, ‘man, I don’t even know if I know how to wrestle anymore.’ Kind of all those negative thoughts,” Kilty said.

Kilty reversed those thoughts, placing second in both the Yasar Dogu and Yariguin tournaments. But the next Olympics are in 2024. For Kilty, she looks to finish what she started.

“Coming that close last year. I get two full years to get even better than I was then. So I think it’s only up from here,” Kilty said.

There’s no more stalling for Kilty. She’s shooting for another chance at glory.

