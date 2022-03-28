Stevens Point to hold informational meeting regarding potential ordinance changes

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who live or own property in Stevens Point are invited to a public informational meeting on Thursday regarding potential changes to the ordinance code.

The major items proposed to be modified include; adding and removing terms within the definitions section, adopting a height standard for turf grass, allowing for native lawns, limiting the parking location and number of recreational vehicles parked off of an approved hard surface, relaxing the ceiling height standards, and allowing for compliance plan submittal flexibility utilizing best management practices; verse typical hard black and white code compliance standards.

City leaders will be holding a public informational session to discuss the changes, rationale why they are being proposed and listen to citizen and property owner input.

The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. at Stevens Point Police Department Community Room, located at 933 Michigan Ave.

