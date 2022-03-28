News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Stevens Point to hold informational meeting regarding potential ordinance changes

City of Stevens Point, Wis.
City of Stevens Point, Wis.(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who live or own property in Stevens Point are invited to a public informational meeting on Thursday regarding potential changes to the ordinance code.

The major items proposed to be modified include; adding and removing terms within the definitions section, adopting a height standard for turf grass, allowing for native lawns, limiting the parking location and number of recreational vehicles parked off of an approved hard surface, relaxing the ceiling height standards, and allowing for compliance plan submittal flexibility utilizing best management practices; verse typical hard black and white code compliance standards.

City leaders will be holding a public informational session to discuss the changes, rationale why they are being proposed and listen to citizen and property owner input.

The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. at Stevens Point Police Department Community Room, located at 933 Michigan Ave.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges

Latest News

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Deputy Sheriff 3/29/2022
Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Deputy Sheriff 3/29/2022
WPS Reminds People to Prepare Emergency Kit 3/29/2022
WPS Reminds People to Prepare Emergency Kit 3/29/2022
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of...
Giannis scores 40, blocks Embiid late as Bucks beat Sixers
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
WPS reminds people to prep emergency kit ahead of storm