Man pleads no contest to 2018 murder during plea deal, lesser counts dismissed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 60-year-old man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend’s 77-year-father has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.

In exchange for the plea, two of Lee Franck’s lesser charges were dismissed. Two counts of disorderly conduct will be considered during his sentencing hearing.

Investigators said Lyle Leith’s body was discovered the morning of Feb. 20, 2018, in his garage on Kickbusch Street in Wausau. Investigators say Leith’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head; likely caused by an object shaped like a tire iron or crowbar.

Court documents say police found a metal pipe, fitting that description, burned in a fire pit on Franck’s property.

The metal pipe also matched an imprint found on Leith’s property, made in the snow. Court documents state, “the imprint was of a long, thin item that appeared to be dropped or placed in the snow and then picked up leaving the imprint and blood behind.”

Police at the scene said they noticed a smell of chlorine or bleach, coming from Leith’s body. They also noticed staining on his clothes, consistent with it being bleached. They noted that bleach is often used to eliminate evidence of a crime.

Police say Franck’s vehicle was equipped with a dash-camera. That video showed the night Leith was murdered, Franck drove to Walmart in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Store surveillance and a receipt in Franck’s wallet showed that he purchased two bottles of bleach.

The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory also processed Franck’s vehicle for evidence and got a positive result for blood on the driver’s door handle. That blood revealed a mix of DNA from both Lyle Leith, and Lee Franck.

Police called Franck a person of interest in the murder of Leith from the beginning. He was arrested Feb. 21, 2018 in Florence County and charged with disorderly conduct, accused of getting into a fight with Leith days before his death.

Court documents state Franck had been dating Leith’s daughter and became upset with Leith when he tried to intervene during an argument.

Leith’s daughter told police on Feb. 17 she and Franck had a disagreement about the care of one of Leith’s family members. The woman said her father attempted to calm the situation and that’s when Franck told him to leave. The woman said in defense of her father she told Franck he needed to leave.

Court documents say the daughter told police she last saw her father alive on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m., when he left her home. She told officers that her father always came to her house at 8 a.m. and stayed until 7:30 p.m. to help her care for a sick relative. Leith’s daughter first became concerned about her father’s safety after he didn’t show up at her home the morning of Feb. 20. That’s when she went to her father’s home, and found him deceased.

Police reported that when they went to Franck’s home to take him into custody, he resisted arrest. Court documents say it took hours of negotiations, the use of an armored bearcat vehicle, gas and non-lethal rounds of ammunition before Franck eventually walked out of his home. Officers at the scene say he continued to resist arrest even as officers handcuffed him.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

