News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Marshfield Police investigating theft of LGBTQ flag

(Pexels)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the theft of a LGBTQ flag.

The theft was reported March 26 from a home on Walnut Avenue. The owner said the flag and pole were stolen from his porch. The suspects also damaged garden decorations.

The theft happened between March 24 at 5 p.m. and March 26 at 1 p.m. The stolen and damaged items were valued at $70.

If you have any information contact Marshfield Police at 715-387-4394

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges

Latest News

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Deputy Sheriff 3/29/2022
Bridge Dedicated to Fallen Deputy Sheriff 3/29/2022
WPS Reminds People to Prepare Emergency Kit 3/29/2022
WPS Reminds People to Prepare Emergency Kit 3/29/2022
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of...
Giannis scores 40, blocks Embiid late as Bucks beat Sixers
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
WPS reminds people to prep emergency kit ahead of storm