Marshfield Police investigating theft of LGBTQ flag

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the theft of a LGBTQ flag.

The theft was reported March 26 from a home on Walnut Avenue. The owner said the flag and pole were stolen from his porch. The suspects also damaged garden decorations.

The theft happened between March 24 at 5 p.m. and March 26 at 1 p.m. The stolen and damaged items were valued at $70.

If you have any information contact Marshfield Police at 715-387-4394

