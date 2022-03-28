Marshfield Police investigating theft of LGBTQ flag
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is investigating the theft of a LGBTQ flag.
The theft was reported March 26 from a home on Walnut Avenue. The owner said the flag and pole were stolen from his porch. The suspects also damaged garden decorations.
The theft happened between March 24 at 5 p.m. and March 26 at 1 p.m. The stolen and damaged items were valued at $70.
If you have any information contact Marshfield Police at 715-387-4394
