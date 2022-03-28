News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Public Library expands circulating art gallery at Wausau branch

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library in Wausau has updated and expanded its circulating art gallery. While the library was closed during the pandemic, some of the space inside got some renovations.

People have been able to check out artwork for many years, but it used to be scattered throughout the library. The renovation gave the library a place to showcase it all on the second floor near the computer lab area.

The art gallery was also updated with new pieces that were bought this past September at the Festival of the Arts in Wausau.

“We are pretty unique. We have a great Friends of the Library group that does this for us every year. And they purchase this through funds that they raise from their book sales,” circulation team lead, Kitty Roesler said.

Roesler explained seven to 10 pieces of artwork are filtered through once a year. All people have to do is pick one out they like, and check it out.

“People just love to decorate their homes, so they put it in their homes, we do have realtors that come in first staging houses. So that’s basically the things that we’ve been hearing,” she said.

She said the artwork goes out on a steady basis but hopes more people will take advantage of the art. The artwork can be checked out for 56 days, or eight weeks. It can also be checked out again for another eight weeks, but only if the piece is not on hold.

Checkout must be done in person at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau.

