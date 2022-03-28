Manitowoc native becomes ‘War Uber’ to help Ukrainians get to safety

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - As support continues to pour in for the people of Ukraine, one veteran from Manitowoc, with extensive travel experience and training, decided to put his skills to use on the ground overseas.

“I’m like, I can help,” said Barry Nelson, who served in the U.S. Armey for 23 years.

Nelson had never been to Ukraine before, but he has helped with other humanitarian efforts over the years.

He said watching news coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine encouraged him to leave his home in Manitowoc and jump on a plane.

“Within a couple of days. I found myself over there,” said Nelson.

Nelson’s plan was to get a rental vehicle from Poland and head into Ukraine to get people out safely, but things didn’t go according to plan.

“I had a rental van got to the border and was not able to proceed,” said Nelson.

The rental car company didn’t want Nelson taking its vehicle to a war zone.

“Which made it really easy to kind of either go home or come up with a whole new plan,” said Nelson. “I had basically no plan. I was reduced to a man, a van and no plan.”

However, his new plan quickly took shape when he saw the Ukrainians crossing the border.

“If you can just allow yourself to see what you’re seeing… so it’s like, ‘Hey, can I give you a lift?’ I mean, that becomes the plan. You know, what can I do for you becomes the plan,” said Nelson. “When you see refugees that have been on trains and buses and walk many miles and they’re exhausted and you know, they get in the van and they just fall asleep.”

Nelson said they fell asleep because of safety, but reality soon set back in for many of them.

“It’s this weird dichotomy of you know, as happy as they get they quickly get sad because they realize somebody didn’t go with them and is left behind,” said Nelson.

Over the next 3 weeks with the help of google translate, Nelson became a ‘War Uber’ where giving rides quickly turned into picking up and delivering supplies like generators to those in areas of need.

Ukrainian native Jonathan Pylypiv helped pay for some of those items through his organization Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

“Helping hospitals have power, helping people power drones to be able to protect from the invaders like high-value items that can’t be sent directly from the United States to Ukraine,” said Pylypiv.

The pair has a new plan as Nelson heads back overseas next week to continue his ‘War Uber’ efforts, but they are asking for community help.

“The rental vehicle problem, we need to fix. I need a vehicle that I can take across the border,” said Nelson. “So you’d help raise money for a van or hopefully a minibus looking to try and raise about $20,000 for that. I’ve got a buddy and hopefully more folks if they’re former military or you have the right background, we want to create a sustainable rotation of individuals to keep the ‘War Uber’ going. So I’m not the ‘War Uber’ but the vehicle is the Uber and then lastly, we need a safe house or someplace to kind of be able to relax other than a van.”

You can follow along with Nelson’s journey on Facebook at ‘War Uber’ and donate to his GoFundMe page or send donations over to Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

“I think the financial contributions are the most impactful right now because it can allow us to help and work towards buying a vehicle like Barry was talking about it, can help make sure that we can pay for the gas in Ukraine to move items from Poland to Ukraine and then bring refugees to safety,” said Pylypiv. “If you’re a business that does 10% on certain days for nonprofits, consider partnering with the grassroots Wisconsin Ukrainians efforts, and then we’ll make sure to work with you to make sure we can have the most impact and rapidly help the Ukrainian people not only get him through the day, get them a meal, get them the boots so they can protect and defend but also ultimately win.”

