News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man touts electric unicycle as answer to high gas prices

Rick Madeira, of Fall River, Mass., rides an electric unicycle Monday, March 14, 2022, in Fall...
Rick Madeira, of Fall River, Mass., rides an electric unicycle Monday, March 14, 2022, in Fall River, Mass. Madeira, who has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process, says he has the answer for those upset with high gas prices. Madeira's Gotway Nikola Plus electric unicycle, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles on one charge, and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph. (Colin Furze/The Herald News of Fall River via AP)(Colin Furze | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices.

Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process.

“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News.

Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles (113 or 129 kilometers) on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph (64 kph), although he rarely goes that fast.

“It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said.

He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said.

His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians.

“It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
Osso Buco replaces Basil restaurant in Weston
Osso Buco will replace Basil restaurant in Weston
The full 2022 Summerfest lineup was released on March 29, 2022.
Summerfest releases lineup for 2022 festival
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges

Latest News

Back to back FAWDs ahead.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday and Thursday
In this photo provided by NASA, U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei...
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
WHO: COVID-19 deaths jump by 40%, but cases falling globally
Shanghai reported thousands of COVID-19 infections Tuesday, adding to its growing tally.
Shanghai copes with latest surge in cases
The regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, following a Russian attack, on...
Russia hits near Kyiv, other city despite vows to scale back