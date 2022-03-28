Hilight Zone Podcast: Jumping Over Mental Hurdles

AUSTIN, Tex. (WSAW) - Former Wausau West Track and Field star Brook Jaworski is coming off one of the most stunning moments of her career: tripping over a hurdle in the NCAA Preliminary Round last spring. But her mindset since has been one of focus.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Jaworski in a candid interview about that moment, and how she hit the reset button this year to qualify for the indoor championships, but also how badly she wants to finish business in the outdoor season.

Click here for the video story of the interview.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.