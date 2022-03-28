News and First Alert Weather App
Hilight Zone Podcast: Jumping Over Mental Hurdles

By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Tex. (WSAW) - Former Wausau West Track and Field star Brook Jaworski is coming off one of the most stunning moments of her career: tripping over a hurdle in the NCAA Preliminary Round last spring. But her mindset since has been one of focus.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Jaworski in a candid interview about that moment, and how she hit the reset button this year to qualify for the indoor championships, but also how badly she wants to finish business in the outdoor season.

Click here for the video story of the interview.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts, you can click here.

