Caribou Coffee, Dollar General submit plans for Weston locations

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two new businesses are eyeing Weston as sites of future locations.

Caribou Coffee is looking at building at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is the former site of North Star Portable Buildings. Drivers will now notice the storage sheds previously at the site have been relocated. A timeline for development is not yet available. The site plan still needs a review from the village of Weston.

Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverage and has a limited food menu.

The village of Weston also announced plans for a new retail store on Monday.

Dollar General has requested a building permit for property at 6705 County Road J. That location would be across the road and south of The Store. Work at the property is scheduled to begin soon. The store is expected to open later this year. Dollar General sells inexpensive household products.

