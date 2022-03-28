News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Caribou Coffee, Dollar General submit plans for Weston locations

Aldi, Osso Buco and Dollar General are confirmed and a Caribou Coffee could be built as well
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two new businesses are eyeing Weston as sites of future locations.

Caribou Coffee is looking at building at 2312 Schofield Avenue near Cutoff Road. That location is the former site of North Star Portable Buildings. Drivers will now notice the storage sheds previously at the site have been relocated. A timeline for development is not yet available. The site plan still needs a review from the village of Weston.

Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverage and has a limited food menu.

The village of Weston also announced plans for a new retail store on Monday.

Dollar General has requested a building permit for property at 6705 County Road J. That location would be across the road and south of The Store. Work at the property is scheduled to begin soon. The store is expected to open later this year. Dollar General sells inexpensive household products.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tenth to quarter-inch of ice could occur, especially from Highway 29 on north Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday and Thursday
ALDI Logo
Aldi store to build in Weston, store to open later this year
Weston coffee shop Fixations to be sold
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
Large police presence in Thornton in Shawano County. March 25, 2022.
Investigators: Two dead after domestic disturbance shooting in Shawano County

Latest News

A state grant could help employees at private businesses afford childcare, as people struggle...
‘Partner Up!’ grant to help employees afford childcare
Water Commission Meets on PFAS 3/28/2022
Water Commission Meets on PFAS 3/28/2022
'Partner Up!' Grant Helps Childcare Affordability 3/28/2022
'Partner Up!' Grant Helps Childcare Affordability 3/28/2022
Prosecutors in Milwaukee charged Curtis Schmitt Jr. with three counts of possession of child...
Wis. vets chairman steps down amid child porn charges
handcuffs
Wisconsin Rapids man accused of OWI, driving with child in vehicle