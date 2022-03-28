Aldi store to build in Weston, store to open later this year

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Aldi has finalized papers to build a location at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot is currently a wooded area with two structures.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month. The store is expected to open later this year.

Two homes on the current site will be razed.

Customers will have access to the store from Birch Street and Schofield Avenue.

Locally, Aldi has locations in Rib Mountain, Marshfield, Wisconsin Rapids, Rhinelander, Stevens Point and Waupaca.

