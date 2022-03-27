News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house

By Jade Flury
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Retrotech enthusiasts displayed their vintage technology at the Portage County Library on Saturday.

The event was part of the Wisconsin Computer Club’s quarterly open house. The open house showcased vintage computers and video game consoles.

“The goal is essentially to help our club members show off either their favorite pieces or to show off their products they’re working on or just kind of share things that are fun with the community,” said Alexander Macomber, Founder and President of the Wisconsin Computer Club.

The president and founder of the Wisconsin Computer Club said a lot of the electronics they display have been used.

“We have a lot of equipment here that is salvaged or saved, otherwise things that are memorable and fun and we want to take out and bring to the community,” said Macomber.

Many of the computers and consoles were over 30-years-old.

“The range of computers we have here, we start in the kind of early to mid ‘70s. We have a few pong consoles here, which are very old. We have some TRS ‘80s stuff which is some of the earliest home computers,” said Macomber.

There were also devices from the ‘80s.

“Some of the ‘80s hardline computers, your Commidor 64′, the Apple 2, these big legendary names,” said Macomber.

Macomber said it takes come maintenance to upkeep the vintage computers.

“There’s a lot of things, batteries are a constant problem, capacitors will fail, chips will fail, so it’s a constant struggle. Akin to taking care of a classic car,” said Macomber.

Although it can be tough to upkeep the computers, Macomber said it’s part of the process.

“But that’s part of the joy of it. That’s what we find a lot of fun. That’s really half of the hobby, maintaining the equipment,” said Macomber.

The Wisconsin Computer Club has open houses four times a year. The next event is on June 11 at District 1 Brewing.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Thornton in Shawano County. March 25, 2022.
Investigators: Two dead after domestic disturbance shooting in Shawano County
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day is possible starting Tuesday night through Thursday.
First Alert Weather: Cold rest of the weekend, messy weather in new week
Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
A cold start on Sunday with wind chills below zero. Sunshine and chilly for Sunday PM. A winter...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Granite Peak's pond is 100 feet long and 20 feet wide.
Granite Peak’s Pond Skim offers thrills and chills