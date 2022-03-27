Granite Peak’s Pond Skim offers thrills and chills

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Over 60 competitors braved the cold Saturday as they attempted to skim a 100-foot pond at Granite Peak, all a part of their Spring Fling celebration.

“Competitors come down and ski and literally try to skim across the pond to get to the other side,” said Granite Peak General Manager Greg Fischer.

Whether it be on skis or snowboards, competitors shoot down the hill in an effort to get across the 100-foot long, 20-foot wide pond.

”It is quite entertaining,” said Fischer. “Normally, it’s a little bit warmer, than it is today, but today is about 28 degrees so it feels a little bit more winter-like.”

Carter Wolfe, a student at D.C. Everest, gave the skim a try for the first time Saturday. He successfully made it across the pond.

“It was just full speed ahead and then send it,” said Wolfe. “I’ll definitely be doing it again.”

The charm in Granite Peak’s Pond Skim is the requirement to wear costumes. The requirement is tradition and is purely for the enjoyment of the spectators.

“We wanted to be funny,” said Fischer. “It really has nothing to do with anything else other than the fact that people skimming across the pond is funny enough, but having them in costume doing it is that much better for all the spectators.”

For Wolfe’s inaugural skim, he decked out in Hawaiian attire.

“It was just the first thing I saw,” said Wolfe. “I was like, ‘I guess this works.”

The competitors are graded by a panel of judges. In order to win, the competitor must get across the water, be in costume, and include one other important element.

“You have to be in character,” said Fischer. “If you can make it in style, we have judges that will award.”

The grand prize is a season pass for next year at Granite Peak, a value of close to $1,000.

”It’s 28 degrees, who want to go in the water when it’s 28 degrees? Nobody. But it’s worth it if you can get all the way across,” said Fischer.

Granite Peak will close for the season on April 16. Check their website for closings and changes.

