First Alert Weather: Cold rest of the weekend, messy weather in new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds broke for clearing during the late afternoon and early evening hours on Saturday. It was a blustery day with wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph at times. Breezy and cold Saturday night with lows in the single digits to the low 10s.

Mostly sunny and rather chilly again on Sunday with afternoon readings only topping out in the mid 20s to near 30. Monday starts out with sunshine, then some clouds work in for the afternoon. A bit milder with highs in the upper 30s.

The potential for First Alert Weather Day from Tuesday night through Thursday with a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by rain during the day on Wednesday, then a switch to a wintry mix and snow Wednesday night, with periods of snow or snow showers Thursday.

Low pressure will organize in the western Plains on Tuesday and track northeast toward the Badger State for Wednesday. Much of Tuesday will be dry with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 40s. The wintry mix will overspread the region from south to north Tuesday evening and persist into Wednesday morning. Ice accumulations of a quarter-inch or more are possible. Treacherous travel conditions are anticipated for the morning commute on Wednesday. As temperatures rise well into the 30s to low 40s on Wednesday, the precipitation will fall primarily as rain during the midday and afternoon hours Wednesday. Rainfall of a half-inch to one-inch is expected. As low pressure shifts to the northeast Wednesday night, chillier air wraps back into the area. The rain will mix with sleet and snow, then change to all snow Wednesday night. Periods of snow or snow showers on Thursday, tapering off later in the day. The amount of snow is too early to nail down, but the best risk of more than a few inches of snow would be north and west of Wausau. Up to a few inches could fall in Central Wisconsin.

In the wake of this winter storm, clouds stick around on Friday, April 1st with highs in the low to mid 30s. Next Saturday, April 2nd features some sunshine with highs in the mid 40s.

