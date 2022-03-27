News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Watching for a potential mid-week winter storm

Cold into Monday moring with temps either side of 0°. Freezing rain, rain, and snow on the way in the days ahead.
A tenth to quarter-inch of ice could occur, especially from Highway 29 on north Tuesday night...
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold start Monday morning as temperatures drop into the single digits for some. The cold won’t last for long as temperatures warm into the mid-30s by Monday afternoon. Plan for plentiful amounts of sunshine. Increasing clouds and windy conditions on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.

A winter system moves in for mid-week.
The next weather maker we’re watching for moves in on Tuesday night. A low-pressure develops in the eastern Rockies and will track toward the Badger State on Wednesday. Out ahead of this storm system, freezing rain, sleet, and a bit of snow in the north, will arrive Tuesday evening before midnight. The freezing rain and sleet will last into the morning hours on Wednesday. Hazardous travel conditions and possible power outages could be the result Wednesday morning with a tenth to quarter-inch of ice accumulation. As temperatures rise through the 30s on Wednesday morning, the freezing rain will change to rain from south to north. Periods of rain for much of Wednesday into Wednesday evening, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s north, to the low to mid 40s central and south.

Freezing rain and some sleet moves in before midnight Tuesday night.
Freezing rain and sleet will go to rain from south to north Wednesday morning.
Rain showers Wednesday night will go to a mix then snow overnight into Thursday morning.
As low pressure moves across the area and then off to the northeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning, chillier air will wrap back in. Rain Wednesday evening will mix with and change to snow overnight into early Thursday morning. Periods of snow or snow showers for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s. The amount of snow is still to be determined, but the best chance of a few inches of accumulation could be in the Northwoods, with lesser amounts of snowfall in Central Wisconsin.

Wet snow is anticipated leading into Thursday morning.
Times of snow and snow showers on Thursday.
Clouds breaking for sunshine on Friday with highs near 40. Partly cloudy next Saturday, April 2nd. Highs in the mid 40s. Sunday, April 3rd features more clouds than sun with highs in the mid 40s.

