Rhinelander defeats Marathon and Shawano in quad to start season, Antigo falls to Hayward

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -The high school softball season got underway for a few teams in a quad in Rhinelander, under the protection of the Hodag Dome.

The host squad battled Marathon in their first game of the day, as the Hodags came out on top over the Red Raiders 11-4.

In their second game, Rhinelander maintained that dominant form by taking care of Shawano 11-5.

In the nightcap at the dome separate from the quad, Antigo was defeated by Hayward 5-2.

