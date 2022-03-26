News and First Alert Weather App
Minnesota man free and safe after being detained by Russian forces

Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces(KBJR)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Minnesota family is breathing a sigh of relief as they learn their son, who was taken into custody by Russian forces, is safe and out of harm’s way.

A few weeks ago Tyler Jacob, 28, was taken by Russian authorities as he was trying to flee Ukraine.

His father, John Quinn, said his son moved from Winona, Minnesota, to Ukraine last summer and was teaching English.

According to his family, Tyler got on an evacuation bus headed to Turkey but the bus was stopped by Russian soldiers and he was detained.

Tyler was the only American on board and the only one who was taken into custody. That raised concerns for his family who feared their son was being used as a pawn for Russian propaganda.

After weeks of raising awareness and sharing their son’s story, on Friday evening, Tyler’s family got the news they had been praying for.

“I got a phone call a little after 5 p.m., and it was very nice to hear that he was safe and with the ambassador over there to get him to where he needs to be,” said Tina Hause, Tyler’s mother. “So it was like angels singing in my ear when I heard his voice again.”

Tyler’s parents said they’ve been working closely with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

On Friday night the Senator said for the last two weeks her team has been in close contact with the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Moscow working to bring Tyler home.

While Senator Klobuchar said she is proud of the work they did, she said ultimately, Tyler is safe because of his parents’ determination.

“While we did a lot, if John and Tina had not been on it right away and calling attention to it, not just in Minnesota but nationally, who knows where Tyler would be right now,” she said. “So it’s just an example of parents loving their son and not giving up.”

Tyler, his wife, and their child are planning to come back home to Minnesota.

Senator Klobuchar said there are still Minnesotans her office is working to get out of Ukraine while the war continues.

If you know someone who needs help, you can email assistance@klobuchar.senate.gov.

