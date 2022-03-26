Investigators: Two dead after domestic disturbance shooting in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A deputy exchanged fire with a man after the man shot a woman in Shawano County Friday, according to state investigators. The man and woman are dead.

No names have been released. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

At 3:55 p.m., a Shawano County deputy was called to a home on Oak Avenue in the Town of Richmond for a domestic disturbance, where a woman inside had called 911.

Action 2 News has learned that the place of the shooting was in fact, not a residence, but a storage unit.

Todd Burr, a neighbor who lives near the storage unit, now turned crime scene, didn’t expect to come across this scene Friday night.

“I just went and got gas over at the Shell, I see a lot of flashing lights. It’s terrible,” said Burr.

The deputy arrived to see a man shoot a woman and shoot toward the deputy, according to DCI.

The deputy reported shots fired and exchanged fire with the man.

Both the man and woman died at the scene.

“I’ve lived here for 58 years and I’ve never had a problem. I mean right down the road, my lord,” said Burr.

The deputy was not hurt. The deputy was placed on administrative leave, which is policy in officer-involved shooting investigations.

Right next to the scene is a larger storage facility.

Action 2 News reporter, Megan Kernan, called the number on that facility and spoke to a man who identified himself as the owner.

The man said one of the individuals who died was a tenant of his. But did not provide further specifics.

DCI says all law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation.

“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” reads a statement from DCI.

