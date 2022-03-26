News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin vet lab director discusses avian flu

Bird flu
Bird flu(Preston Keres / USDA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The highly pathogenic avian flu is spreading in the United States. It’s been confirmed at a poultry farm in Jefferson County in Wisconsin. It impacted nearly three million poultry.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Keith Poulson, director of Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, joined us to discuss the potential impact of this avian flu on our poultry industry. Watch the video attached to the story to hear from Director Poulson.

CLICK HERE to track the avian flu in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Thornton in Shawano County. March 25, 2022.
Investigators: Two dead after domestic disturbance shooting in Shawano County
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino

Latest News

Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
A First Alert Weather Day is possible starting Tuesday night through Thursday.
First Alert Weather: Cold rest of the weekend, messy weather in new week
Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
Wisconsin Computer Club hosts open house
A cold start on Sunday with wind chills below zero. Sunshine and chilly for Sunday PM. A winter...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Granite Peak's pond is 100 feet long and 20 feet wide.
Granite Peak’s Pond Skim offers thrills and chills