First Alert Weather: Breezy and feeling more like February this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The brisk winds will persist into the start of the weekend Saturday. More clouds than sun with afternoon temperatures only making it into the mid 20s to around 30. Sunshine is going to be more common on Sunday but continued rather cool. Highs in the low 30s. Temperatures are running almost 20 degrees below average this weekend.

Chilly this weekend. More clouds Saturday, brighter and still chilly Sunday. (WSAW)

A bit milder on Monday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

More messy, winter-type precipitation is on tap from later Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The various long-range models show a storm system will be moving toward the Badger State starting for Tuesday with the risk of rain or a wintry mix in the region. The main variable at this point is the track of the low Wednesday into Thursday. The European model takes a more southerly and easterly path with the region being on the dividing line between rain, sleet, freezing rain, and perhaps some for Wednesday, then transitioning to snow or ice Wednesday night into Thursday as a secondary low drives NE into the western Great Lakes.

The European model has rain or freezing rain impacting the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

The European model has rain or a wintry mix risk Wednesday. (WSAW)

The European model has snow possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

The GFS (American) model takes a warmer and wetter track for mid-week. Low pressure starts off to the SW of the region, then drives into the western half of the state on Wednesday into Wednesday night, shifting into southern Lake Superior on Thursday. If this scenario played out, soaking rain would be a good bet, along with a chance of thunderstorms. On the backside of the passing low for Thursday, chillier air could work back in with a changeover to some snow.

The GFS model has a wintry mix north with rain in the rest of the area Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

The GFS model has rain being a good bet Wednesday. (WSAW)

The GFS model shows rain transitioning to a mix or snow Thursday morning. (WSAW)

The main takeaway, for now, is this early spring storm will be something to watch in the next few days as better data comes in related to it. Once this moves by, next Friday, April 1st has some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s.

