Weston shuts down 2 water wells over PFAS concerns

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston held a media briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the results of voluntary PFAS testing.

Testing showed wells 3 and 4 exceed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended health advisory levels and hazard index guidance. As a result, on March 17, those two well were taken offline. As a result of these actions, there is no reason for people to modify their water use.

“We do have a situation though with wells 3 and 4, which pump to a treatment plant in a combined entry point into the distribution system,” said Keith Donner, Village Administrator for the Village of Weston.

PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.

“Upon learning this, we immediately shut down wells 3 and 4 and the treatment plant,” said Donner.

Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals. Dr. Sarah Yang, the groundwater toxicologist for DHS previously said exposure to high levels of PFAS can increase cholesterol levels, decrease response to certain vaccines, and reduced fertility in women, among other health problems.

“Short-term goals are to try to modify some of our piping to blend, to get Well 4 back up and running. And then long-term goals would be getting our 7 and 8, drilled, sampled, up and running as well as adding some of the GAC filtrations to our treatment plant that already exists,” said Josh Swenson, utility superintendent for the Village of Weston.

Administrators said the water being used by people right now is safe.

“Water that is currently being supplied to our customers is coming from sources that meet, or have water that is under the health advisory limits,” said Donner.

Weston Water Utility will be voluntarily sampling for PFAS in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.