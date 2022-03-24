Unique childcare center coming to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A unique and new childcare center is coming soon to the Wausau area. The program is said to be the first of its kind in the state. The new childcare center is going to focus on helping kids with disabilities.

Kids ages 20 months to 4-years-old will get the hands-on treatment they need. For parents with kids that have disabilities, finding a childcare center that provides treatment and therapy is a tall task. Now the Achieve Center in Wausau is serving that need.

“A lot of parents have to choose between letting their kids go into a childcare program or having to stay home with them,” Achieve Center Board of Directors member Jackie Edwards said.

Renovations are underway in the Achieve Center’s lower level. The Treatment Focused Childcare center will offer physical therapy, speech therapy, behavioral help, occupational therapy and feeding therapy.

“Parents will really be able to be assured that the health and wellbeing of their kids is going to be managed and that they’re going to receive the cares that they need,” Achieve Center Executive Director Carol Wesley said.

The center will give kids specialized treatment throughout the day in a unique 1 to 3 teacher-to-student ratio. There will also be a full-time nurse and special education teacher.

“It’s a cool concept. We really are committed to ensuring that the children are going to receive everything that they need,” Wesley said.

The center will have room for 30 kids. The space will have three large classrooms, a gym, therapy rooms, and even an all season play porch.

“The walls are going to be glass and they’re going to fold back. When it’s sunny and warm, we can fold back those walls and the kids will be outside,” Wesley said.

The all-encompassing center will relieve parents from making trips to various therapies for their kids, while getting quality daycare.

“The treatment focused childcare program allows parents to get back to work and provide stability for their families,” Edwards said.

So far, the project has received various donations, they need $1.6M total. Registration for the program has already begun and will be on a first come, first serve basis. They plan to have the project complete by early summer.

