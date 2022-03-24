Stevens Point based derby team rolls into 2022 season looking for new members

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve ever wanted to join a roller derby team, now is your chance. The Mid-State Sisters of Skate is back for the 2022 roller derby season, and the group is looking for more people to join its team.

Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on roller skates. Each team has four skaters playing defense and one player playing offense. These positions are known as blockers and jammers. The jammer must pass each opposing blocker to make a lap. Jammers get a point for every opposing blocker they pass.

This year will be the group’s first season since the pandemic. Team members said the group is re-building and expanding from being off from the sport for so long. It’s looking for new skaters, officials and volunteers. If you don’t have any experience skating, you’re still in luck because it’s not required, and you will learn with the group. However, skaters and officials need to be at least 18 years old.

Members of the team described the group as more than just a sports team.

“We are also a group of supporting women,” one team member, Sarah Vandreel said.

“We’re family... if you need a supportive group of folks the roll roller derby community is absolutely supportive. I just loved the camaraderie. We had a new skater that had brought that up that the instant camaraderie that they felt after their first practice,” another team member, Holly Osterbrink, added.

Vandreel and Osterbrink both agreed that the team, themselves included, are ecstatic to be back on skates, and get back into ‘derby shape.’

“We’re a little excited. We were both stay-at-home moms or work-from-home moms, and very happy to be hitting the track again. Soon to be hitting each other again,” Vandreel said.

“With love,” Osterbrink excitedly interrupted.

“With love. Yes. With lots of love,” Vandreel added.

The team members said now is a perfect opportunity to join as many of them are getting back into it, including other leagues in the area.

Learn to skate classes with the group have already begun at Marathon Park’s hockey arena in Wausau, but people are still welcome to join. Click here to sign up and learn more about the class.

MSSOS is a non-profit organization and its mission is to ‘empower and foster the personal growth of women through roller derby, volunteering and service.’ To learn more about the organization, click here.

