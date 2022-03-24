News and First Alert Weather App
Intersection in Knowlton to get redesign

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOWLTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The intersection of State Highway 34 and County Highway DB/Old Highway 51 in Knowlton will undergo some much-needed safety upgrades starting this summer.

“There were 14 crashes with varying degrees of severity, and to address those crashes the department obtained some safety funds to apply toward some improvements at the intersection,” said Wisconsin DOT Project Manager Mark Steidl.

The biggest contributing factors of crashes are drivers running stop signs and lack of visibility of oncoming traffic.

“Basically, this, where all the traffic is with all the semis here, people can’t see the traffic to get around them,” said Abby Care owner Chris Brandel, who lives and works up the street.

Plans for the change have been in the works since winter 2019.

“We held several meetings with the public in which we presented the various intersection options as well as the potential traffic impacts during construction,” Steidl said.

Public comments indicated the most popular solution was a roundabout. Steidl acknowledged that it may not solve every issue, but it will cause accident severity to go down.

“There are also elements of driver error in a lot of crashes, but we try to look beyond that at potential issues with the current intersection to see if there may be other contributing factors as well,” he said.

The project will begin in July or August and is expected to last three months. During construction, Highway 34 will remain open, but County Highway DB will shut down for about seven weeks, and Old Highway 51 will be closed for the duration.

“They’re local highways, and because of that we expect the locals to be pretty familiar with alternate routes,” Steidl said.

