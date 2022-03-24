The Inn at SentryWorld to open March 29

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The new hotel at the SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point will open to the public next week.

The Inn at SentryWorld, a new boutique hotel will officially open on March 29.

Initial plans state the hotel was added to create a golf destination experience. SentryWorld is home to a world-class 18-hole golf course in Wisconsin. It also includes banquet facilities, a restaurant, and a sports complex.

During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2019, General Manager of SentryWorld Mike James said the hotel will offer something different from what is currently in the area.

