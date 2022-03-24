News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

The Inn at SentryWorld to open March 29

The Inn at SentryWorld
The Inn at SentryWorld(SentryWorld)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The new hotel at the SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point will open to the public next week.

The Inn at SentryWorld, a new boutique hotel will officially open on March 29.

Initial plans state the hotel was added to create a golf destination experience. SentryWorld is home to a world-class 18-hole golf course in Wisconsin. It also includes banquet facilities, a restaurant, and a sports complex.

During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in 2019, General Manager of SentryWorld Mike James said the hotel will offer something different from what is currently in the area.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
FILE- Bottled water
Bottled water available to Wausau residents starting March 28
Jason Eide and Rebecca Brusoe
Two arrested in drug bust at casino
Car strikes ambulance in Merrill on March 25, 2022.
Ambulance struck by car in Merrill, EMS staff member taken to hospital for evaluation
Wind Chill Values
First Alert Weather: Breezy and feeling more like February this weekend

Latest News

Wind Chill Values
First Alert Weather: Breezy and feeling more like February this weekend
Large police presence in Thornton in Shawano County. March 25, 2022.
Investigators: Deputy exchanged fire with man who shot woman in Shawano County
Adaptive Ice-skating Party 3/25/2022
Adaptive Ice-skating Party 3/25/2022
Participants enjoy a spin around the ice
People with disabilities enjoy adaptive ice-skating
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Minnesota man free and safe after being detained by Russian forces