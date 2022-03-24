2022 NewsChannel 7 Boys Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After meeting the 10 players who made up the NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Star teams Tuesday, it’s time to meet the boys side. We’ll get rolling with large school players first.

No one received more votes in that sector than D.C. Everest junior Marcus Hall, and the video game numbers he put up justify it: Nearly 29 points per game on 58% shooting from the field and 49% from distance. Just for good measure he also chimed in nearly 9 rebounds and over 4 assists a night. As you might imagine, he was the Player of the Year in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Now to the Player of the Year in the Great Northern Conference: Medford’s Logan Baumgartner. On a good Raiders team, the junior showed out, finishing with over 21 points and 7 rebounds per game while leading the state with 106 three pointers made. He was the core of a Medford team that went to their first sectional final since 1983.

Bailey Turenne was the star of the show in Blue Jay country. The Merrill man was a walking double-double, with nearly 23 points and 12 rebounds a contest on an efficient 46% from the field. He was a unanimous selection for First Team All-WVC.

Joining him on the First Team in the WVC was SPASH standout James Jacobs. The senior guard did it all, averaging over 18 points a night while also contributing over 6 rebounds and nearly five assists per contest as well.

Mosinee went 22-3 on the season and won the GNC, Davin Stoffel played no small part in that success. The junior tallied nearly 18 points a game on a super-efficient 56% shooting. He also cleaned up the glass with 10 rebounds a night. He was a unanimous choice for First Team All-GNC.

Now let’s meet our final five all-stars from the small schools.

The leading vote man here was Marathon star Jaden Koeller. He’s an all-star for the second straight year. The senior was a knockdown shooter at all levels: 17 points a night on 47% from the field, 45% from distance, and 94% from the free throw line. He was a unanimous selection for first-team All-Marawood South.

The Player of the Year in the Marawood South was Newman Catholic junior Mason Prey. He led the Cardinals in points and assists per game while converting 56% of his field goals and 38% of his long-range attempts as Newman won 20 games for the first time since 2014.

The Player of the Year in the Marwood North was Athens senior Cooper Diedrich. He’s an all-star for the second straight season after averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, and nearly 7 assists per game to carry the Blue Jays to their first ever sectional appearance.

Maybe the most impressive boys team in our area this year was Iola-Scandinavia, and Parker Prahl was at the center of that. The Thunderbirds’ senior was a beast, totaling 19 points and over 12 rebounds per game on a squad whose only loss came in the sectional final.

Our final all-star is the spectacular Stratford senior Cam Daul. He had the eye of the tiger all year. Daul tallied nearly 17 points per game on 58% shooting. he also had over 6 rebounds per contest on a Stratford squad that won 22 games and made it back to sectionals.

Four parts, 20 players, and that’s a wrap on this year’s NewsChannel 7 basketball All-Stars. Congratulations to those honored over the last two days, and thank you to all the players who made 2022 another electric year on the hardwood.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.