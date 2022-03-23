Winter weather causes school closings and delays
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter weather moving through north-central Wisconsin has caused schools to close or delay start time.
Closings include Antigo School District, Arbor Vitae-Woodruff, Elcho School District, Lac du Flambeau, Lakeland Union High School, MHLT School District, North Lakeland School and Trinity Lutheran - Minocqua.
Northland Pines School District is closed, however, virtual learning is being held for grades 7-12.
Schools on two-hour delays include Crandon School District and White Lake School District.
For the latest school closings, click here.
