Winter weather causes school closings and delays

Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter weather moving through north-central Wisconsin has caused schools to close or delay start time.

Closings include Antigo School District, Arbor Vitae-Woodruff, Elcho School District, Lac du Flambeau, Lakeland Union High School, MHLT School District, North Lakeland School and Trinity Lutheran - Minocqua.

Northland Pines School District is closed, however, virtual learning is being held for grades 7-12.

Schools on two-hour delays include Crandon School District and White Lake School District.

For the latest school closings, click here.

