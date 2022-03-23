News and First Alert Weather App
Warming shelter opens in Lac du Flambeau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A warming shelter is now open for people affected by power outages in Lac du Flambeau.

Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Thompson said the Lac du Flambeau Emergency Shelter is located at 507 Huron St. behind the Tribal Center.

The area is currently experiencing widespread power outages. WPS is reporting that the power is out for 28,000 customers. Heavy snow and ice are to blame for the outages.

