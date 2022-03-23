Tickets still available for TEN Tenors at Grand Theater in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available to see The TEN Tenors on Thursday night at the Grand Theater in Wausau.

The TEN Tenors are one of Australia’s hottest touring groups. They’ll sing some of their most popular feel-good love songs. You’ll hear “All You Need Is Love,” “Unchained Melody,” “Somebody to Love,” and more, all performed in incredible 10-part harmony!

Tickets start at $35. The show is at 7:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.