Stevens Point organization for people with disabilities seeking volunteers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Community Partners of Portage County is an organization that pairs people with disabilities with volunteers. The organization is looking for volunteers for its program.

Organization Director Sami Szynskie explained the partnership.

“We partner one-to-one relationships between adults with disabilities and mentor-volunteers in the community, to form real friendships and have authentic inclusion in our community,” Sami explained.

She and her family are “partners” with Michael Ward. Michael has been a member of the organization for over a decade.

“I actually like hanging out with them,” Ward explained. “They are my friends.”

Ward spends a lot of time with the Szynskie family, including her two boys.

“I like going to their house and hanging out with them and doing various things,” Ward explained, “especially having meals with them.”

Sami’s husband, Jacob, said he enjoys being a resource to Ward and how his sons interact with him.

“It is really easy and natural,” Jacob explained. “We are all human. We all look the same on the inside. Our exteriors may not match from person to person and our children are very welcoming with bringing Michael in. They look forward to the time they get to interact with them.”

Janet Jakusz is another member. She said the responsibility that often comes from her partnership with her volunteer is rewarding.

“Molly [her volunteer’s dog] is a nice dog,” Jakusz expressed. “One time she called me up and said, ‘you want to go for a walk?’ She came to my apartment, and we walked Molly.”

Sami said the organization is looking for more volunteers to foster other partnerships throughout the Stevens Point community.

“To be a volunteer, you just need to be an adult and want to be a friend,” Sami explained. “What is so special about our program is there is not a time commitment. It is not like Tuesdays at 4, you have to come in every week. It fits in your family. Our community partner and I… we hang out. We go to do all the same things you normally would with anybody else.”

People interested in becoming a volunteer can contact Sami at bettertogethercppc@gmail.com or visit the organization’s website.

