Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The shoulder of Highway 51 south, south of Highway NN in Rib Mountain has reopened following a rollover crash. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday. The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m.
A red vehicle could be seen on its roof from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera system.
As of 8 a.m., first responders remained at the scene.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.