Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The shoulder of Highway 51 south, south of Highway NN in Rib Mountain has reopened following a rollover crash. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday. The scene was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

A red vehicle could be seen on its roof from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera system.

As of 8 a.m., first responders remained at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.