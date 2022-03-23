Thousands still without power as WPS makes significant progress

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power has been restored to thousands of people following outages caused by heavy snow and ice in northern Wisconsin.

Matt Cullen, a spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service said crews have restored power to more than 28,000 customers affected by Wednesday’s spring storm. Heavy, wet snow and freezing rain have caused outages across northern Wisconsin. Some of the areas most affected by the outages include communities around the Minocqua, Rhinelander, Wausaukee and Wabeno areas.

WPS crews are seeing significant damage, including downed power lines and tree limbs that have fallen into electric equipment.

Crews are working around the clock to make repairs and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Additional outside crews have been brought in to assist WPS in repairing the outages.

Customers without power can help WPS by reporting their outage through:

The WPS app

The WPS website

The company’s electric outage line, which is 800-450-7240.

Customers who come across a downed power line are urged to stay at least 25 feet away. Report downed power lines to WPS or a local law enforcement agency. Customers also are reminded to clear any buildup of snow and ice from natural gas meters and appliance vents.

As of 3:40 p.m., around 19,000 people remained without service.

