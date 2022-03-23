News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Park Falls seeking input on future YMCA design

YMCA of the Northwood logo
YMCA of the Northwood logo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA.

Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.

The purpose of the survey is to gather as much information that will help design what the future YMCA will offer.

“The survey will help the YMCA, and local leaders, understand what those in the area see as the most pressing needs facing residents. Only by listening can we respond in the most appropriate way possible,” explained YMCA of the Northwood CEO Ryan Zietlow.

The survey asks questions about programs, facility amenities, and even membership structure.

Listening sessions will also be held at the Park Falls Public Library for feedback and input.

The first session will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m., while the second will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m.

To find the link go directly to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/parkfallsymca, head to the YMCA of the Northwoods website and select about, then Park Falls YMCA or click the link that will be distributed in various methods throughout the community.

A paper copy will be available at the Park Falls City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Light snow/rain showers will continue
Terrie Markgraf, 54
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Anna and Ella Weiland
Weiland girls bring their dad’s memory with them as they grow

Latest News

From Late Spring to Slushy Snow 3/23/2022
From Late Spring to Slushy Snow 3/23/2022
Hardware stores prepare for unpredictable weather in spring.
Franks Hardware faces challenges with sporadic spring weather
Interview with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg 3/23/2022
Interview with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg 3/23/2022
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
House fire
No one injured, extensive damage reported in Abbotsford fire