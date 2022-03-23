Park Falls seeking input on future YMCA design

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Input is needed from people living in Park Falls and surrounding areas about a future YMCA.

Earlier this month, the city of Park Falls received a $5.6 million grant to construct the YMCA. Currently, a groundbreaking is slated for 2022 and final construction is to be completed in 2023.

The purpose of the survey is to gather as much information that will help design what the future YMCA will offer.

“The survey will help the YMCA, and local leaders, understand what those in the area see as the most pressing needs facing residents. Only by listening can we respond in the most appropriate way possible,” explained YMCA of the Northwood CEO Ryan Zietlow.

The survey asks questions about programs, facility amenities, and even membership structure.

Listening sessions will also be held at the Park Falls Public Library for feedback and input.

The first session will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m., while the second will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m.

To find the link go directly to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/parkfallsymca, head to the YMCA of the Northwoods website and select about, then Park Falls YMCA or click the link that will be distributed in various methods throughout the community.

A paper copy will be available at the Park Falls City Hall.

