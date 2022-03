RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - People affected by power outages in Oneida County are encouraged to go to the county’s warming shelters.

Warming shelters are open at Walmart in Rhinelander and Walmart in Minocqua. People can also go to the YMCA in Rhinelander.

Thousands of people are without power in northern Wisconsin due to heavy snow and ice.

