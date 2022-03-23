No one injured at fire at Kerry ingredients in Vesper

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning at Kerry Ingredients in Vesper.

The Vesper Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Vesper Fire Chief Dennis Dederich said when they arrived, all employees were accounted for.

The fire was in a dryer and was equipment-related. Dederich said firefighters extinguished the fire in the dryer on the second, third and fourth floors.

Crews remained at the scene until 6 a.m. Damage was contained within the dryer and related equipment. Normal operations at Kerry Ingredients have resumed.

Vesper Fire Dept was assisted by firefighters from Rudolph, Wisconsin Rapids, Pittsville and Arpin fire departments.

