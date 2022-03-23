No one injured, extensive damage reported in Abbotsford fire

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Two men and two dogs were not injured in a fire Wednesday morning in Abbotsford.

The fire was reported at 10:30 a.m. at a mobile home on S. Sixth Street.

Central Fire Chief Joe Mueller said the fire started in a utility room. He said there is extensive damage and the mobile home is likely a total loss.

Crews from Spencer, Owen and Stetsonville all assisted.

The scene was cleared around noon.

