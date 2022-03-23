News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mountain lion runs inside California business

A mountain lion was captured after it ran into business in California. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A mountain lion has been captured after it ran inside a business in California.

Animal control and law enforcement tried to sedate the mountain lion, but failed. This is when the animal ran into the business.

“When I first looked up I saw a cat hit the door, hit the partition, and wander through,” said Mark Waterhouse, an employee of Morse Micro Offices.

He said the mountain lion went into the nearby lab, which typically has 10 people working inside, but a power outage had sent them home early.

“It just decided this is where it wanted to be I guess,” he said. “It put itself in the back of the lab.”

Authorities were able to tranquilize the mountain lion shortly afterwards.

No injuries were reported, and animal control now has custody of the mountain lion.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
Power Outages
WPS expects to restore service to 90% of customers by end of Thursday
Brief heavy bursts of snow with gusty winds could impact the region Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
Increased Funding to Help With Opioid Crisis 3/24/2022
Increased Funding to Help With Opioid Crisis 3/24/2022
Protect Yourself From Cyber Criminal 3/24/2022
Protect Yourself From Cyber Criminal 3/24/2022
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Transgender sports ban veto likely to be overridden in Utah
A First Alert Weather Day from late morning to the early evening on Friday.
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday