Franks Hardware faces challenges with sporadic spring weather

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Inside of Frank’s Hardware, it’s hard to tell whether its spring or winter. One manager says people are preparing for both.

What goes through the checkout line this time of year is often a mix of everything.

“So we’ve had people buy lawn mower belts and snow blower belts at the same time,” said TJ Klein, manager at Franks Hardware.

If you walk down the aisles at your local hardware store, you’ll notice things like gardening supplies next to snow shovels.

“You’re at the weathers mercy,” said Klein.

Staff at Franks in Stevens Point get their steps in restocking the shelves.

“You basically just keep going back and forth just loading up carts. Setting out goods, rakes, shovels, and then switching them to ice chippers,” said Klein.

Another challenge they face: tight storage space.

“Storage wise, having room and having time to go put it out,” said Klein.

It’s something they deal with each spring. Klein said they had the fertilizer out last week and they had to put the salt back out on Wednesday. Klein said it’s not all bad. Sporadic spring snow helps them get rid of the seasons salt.

Hardware stores prepare for unpredictable weather in spring. (wsaw)

Staff aren’t enthused by the snow sticking around, but they’re ready for whatever you might need in the unpredictable spring time.

