First Alert Weather: A mix of rain, sleet, and snow tonight through Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy and steady precipitation will begin Tuesday night as widespread rain showers move in. Rain changes to widespread snowfall overnight, especially across the Northwoods. Wet and slushy snow will accumulate across North-Central Wisconsin throughout Wednesday.

Snowfall Potential (WSAW)

Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory (WSAW)

Tuesday morning starts off with a few stray showers. But widespread rain showers move prior to the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting up to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday afternoon through the evening is expected to be soggy as the rain intensifies and becomes heavy at times. Freezing rain may try to mix with rain at times in portions of the Northwoods. Rain accumulations Tuesday ranging between 3/4 to 1 inch.

Rain amounts between 1-2 inches possible. (WSAW)

As temperatures cool overnight, any leftover moisture from Tuesday may try to freeze, which could create icy spots. Rain will transition into snow, especially in the Northwoods as temperatures will be at or just above freezing. Slippery and hazardous travel conditions are expected in this area overnight. Snow will then spread across North-Central Wisconsin Wednesday morning and afternoon. Snow will try to mix with freezing rain at times mid-afternoon Wednesday. Ice may accumulate in some spots. Precipitation is expected to clear out by Wednesday evening/early Thursday morning.

Rain changes to snow overnight. (WSAW)

Snow spreading across Central Wisconsin by Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Wet and slushy snow across Central Wisconsin will help limit heavy accumulations. 1-2 inches of snowfall will try to accumulate along and north of HWY 29. Though, areas in the Northwoods under the Winter Weather Advisory are expected to accumulate heavier amounts of snow, ranging from 2-5 inches.

The snow showers wind down on Thursday, with considerable cloudiness and highs in the mid 30s to around 40. Chilly for late week into the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday March 27th. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

