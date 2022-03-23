News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Light snow/rain showers will continue

A slow moving storm system will produce more rain/snow.
By Mark Holley
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages and school closings and delays have been reported this morning. Widespread snow is expected to linger into the afternoon and could mix with rain. Snow will become scattered by Wednesday evening and will try to mix with freezing rain at times. Additional ice may accumulate in spots. Precipitation is expected to linger into portions of the overnight hours, but clear out by early Thursday morning.

Wet and slushy snow across Central Wisconsin will help limit heavy snow accumulations. Despite this, snow that does accumulate will still be hazardous, especially when freezing rain makes contact with the surface. 1-2 inches of snowfall will try to accumulate along and north of HWY 29. Though, areas in the Northwoods under the Winter Storm Warning will accumulate the heaviest amount of snow. 2-5 inches of snow is likely in addition to accumulating between a tenth to a quarter-inch of ice.

The snow showers wind down on Thursday, with considerable cloudiness and highs in the mid-30s to around 40. Chilly for late week into the upcoming weekend. Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of another round of snowfall. Highs in the low 40s. Partly cloudy Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday, March 27th. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

