‘Dining for J’ fundraiser benefits fallen officers

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Restaurants across the Wausau area are helping remember the life of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland. They put on a fundraiser in his honor.

The fundraiser was called ‘Dining for J.’ There were 12 area restaurants are participating including the Eagle’s Nest in Schofield.

They raised money to support law enforcement while keeping Det. Weiland’s memory alive. Det. Weiland was killed in the line of duty that day.

“We had four amazing people in our community that lost their lives,” Det. Weiland’s widow Kara Weiland said.

March 22, 2017 is a day that people in the Wausau Metro Area will never forget.

“To know that the community is still supporting all of us is just really awesome. To know five years later that they aren’t forgotten, and all these things are moving forward,” Weiland said.

On Tuesday, the Eagle’s Nest, Weiland’s favorite restaurant, donated 20 percent of all their sales to support law enforcement.

“I really think the families of all these people need the support from the rest of us and that is another way that helps them cope with this,” Eagle’s Nest Owner Melissa Koester said.

There were 11 other restaurants that participated in ‘Dining for J.’ The fundraiser was inspired because of Det. Weiland’s passion for being with those closest to him.

“Jason loved having his Sunday dinners with his family, going to his mom’s house and having dinner and spending time with his siblings and parents and having the nieces and nephews there,” Weiland said.

The groups benefiting are the Northcentral Wisconsin Riders and Blue Hearts. Both are set out to honor fallen officers and help their families. They want all officers remembered in cities big or small.

“It’s given us an opportunity also to see that we aren’t a large community, but are big enough that we have a lot of support,” Wausau Patrol Officer Matthew Grover said.

Officer Grover said the other restaurants participating also had a great turn out on Tuesday. They want to thank everyone who came out to support.

