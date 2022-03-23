News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten with a board

Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (Gray News) – The owner and a caregiver of an adult home facility in Tennessee have been indicted for an abusive death of a patient.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body in June 2020.

Surveillance video showed the woman falling out of bed and then Anthony Freeman beating her with a board for more than two hours, the DA’s Office said.

Freeman eventually put the woman back into bed and cleaned up the area where he had beaten her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury returned indictments this month charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Brenda Hightower, the owner of the adult home, was also indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrie Markgraf, 54
Langlade County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing woman
Rain/Freezing Rain transitioning to widespread snowfall Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow possible Wednesday afternoon/evening
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Anna and Ella Weiland
Weiland girls bring their dad’s memory with them as they grow
Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C.
Biden seeks new sanctions, help for Ukrainians in Europe
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination...
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no ‘agendas’