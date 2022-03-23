‘The Bold and Beautiful’ celebrates 35 Years

(WSAW) - The Bold and the Beautiful celebrated its 35th anniversary on Wednesday.

The soap opera is set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion industry. It debuted on March 23, 1987. It is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, airing in 100 countries, with millions of viewers around the globe.

Throughout its long history, the show has racked up many impressive stats. Here is a look at 35 years by the numbers:

• 8,734 episodes

• 393,750 pages of dialogue memorized by the cast

• 100 weddings…including a few that were canceled and interrupted!

• 23 babies born on screen

• 1,700 sets created by the art department

• 1,793 cans of hairspray and 415 tubes of lipstick used by B&B’s Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup departments

• 100 Daytime Emmy Award wins; 306 nominations

• The show has shot in 14 cities in 11 international countries.

On Thursday, March 24, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a special standalone episode dedicated to Brooke Logan and five of her true loves. Fan favorites and former cast members Jack Wagner, who played Nick Marone from 2003 to 2012, and Winsor Harmon, who played Thorne Forrester from 1996 to 2016, return for this can’t-miss episode. John McCook, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) are also featured.

The Bold and Beautiful airs weekdays on WSAW-TV at 12:30 p.m.

