Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee boy who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police.

Three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr., is undergoing a medical evaluation, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

Anthony Crudup was found a few blocks away from the home where he was allegedly abducted. WISN reports several teens were taken into custody.

#BREAKING The 3-month-old subject of an #AMBERAlert in #Milwaukee has been found alive. He’s still being medically evaluated. Anthony Crudup Jr. was taken from his home early this morning. He was found in another home a few blocks away. Several teens arrested. #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/Rid62sZCbT — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) March 23, 2022

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after Anthony’s abduction from a residence in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street in Milwaukee.

At 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police were called to the report of an abduction. A woman stated she had been letting some people stay with her and she fell asleep. She woke up to find the people gone and the baby gone.

The Amber Alert initially stated Anthony was believed to be with a 15-year-old girl. The girl was located and cooperated with police. Investigators say they do not believe she was involved with Anthony’s disappearance.

I am out near 43rd and Marion where the baby boy connected to the Amber Alert was last seen. Police have the area taped off and some officers are searching through dumpsters within the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/dsJKUs9q8t — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) March 23, 2022

