Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

Anthony Crudup
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee boy who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police.

Three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr., is undergoing a medical evaluation, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN.

Anthony Crudup was found a few blocks away from the home where he was allegedly abducted. WISN reports several teens were taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after Anthony’s abduction from a residence in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street in Milwaukee.

At 2:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police were called to the report of an abduction. A woman stated she had been letting some people stay with her and she fell asleep. She woke up to find the people gone and the baby gone.

The Amber Alert initially stated Anthony was believed to be with a 15-year-old girl. The girl was located and cooperated with police. Investigators say they do not believe she was involved with Anthony’s disappearance.

