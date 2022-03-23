News and First Alert Weather App
3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a missing 3-month-old from Milwaukee has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin said the 3-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to reports.

The alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr. has been canceled. A spokesman for Milwaukee police said a tip led them to a home Wednesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. local time, and Anthony was safely recovered.

He said “several” people were taken into custody, and investigators are working to learn how they were involved. Police were in the process of reuniting the child with his family at the time of the news conference.

He went missing in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials earlier believed a 15-year-old girl may have been involved, but she has since been cleared of wrongdoing, police said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

