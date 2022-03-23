2022 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s that time of year once again, for the 61st consecutive season, NewsChannel 7′s Basketball All-Stars are back.

The girls are up first, we’ll get started with our five large school all-stars on that side.

The leading vote getter in this group was Wisconsin Rapids star Megan Clary. She’s an all-star for the second straight year, and for good reason. She averaged over 21 points per game this season, and became the Red Raiders’ all-time leading scorer in the process.

Wausau West ran the table in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, and Alexis White was a big reason why. The junior averaged nearly 17 points per game while shooting a lights-out 44% from three-point land on her way to being named WVC Player of the Year.

For the third straight year, Julianna Ouimette is an all-star. The Lehigh commit was a stat-sheet stuffer: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 7 steals per game to help the Thunderbirds to a sectional final. Those numbers made her an easy choice as the Great Northern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Kiara Hammond was a walking bucket for D.C. Everest this season. The senior averaged over 22 points per game while also chipping in six rebounds per contest. She was a unanimous selection for First Team All-WVC.

SPASH’s Emma Jossie was also First Team All-WVC. The junior dropped 19 points per game on a very efficient 53% from the field. She was also a board mo

nster, gobbling up over eight rebounds a night

Now here are the five small school Girls Basketball All-Stars that stood above the rest.

The runaway leader in votes among small school players was Phillips’ Jada Eggebrecht. Where do you start with her season? She averaged over 23 points per game on 59% shooting, and 88% from the charity stripe to take the Loggers to a sectional final. She’s an all-star for the second straight year. She was also named Marawood North Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, and ends her illustrious career as the 12th leading scorer in state history with 2,184 points.

The Spanish sensation from Assumption is an all-star for the first time. Ainara Sainz de Rozas was the engine that made the Royals go. The senior helped them bring home a ball for the second straight season, this time it was silver. She was the Marawood South Co-Player of the Year.

Marathon’s Allison Wokatsch shared the Marawood South Player of the Year honors with Sainz de Rozas. She did it all for the Red Raiders, with over 16 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 34% from downtown.

Another newcomer to the all-star roster this year is Wild Rose junior point guard Laney Havlovitz. You name it, she did it: 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists per game. Havlovitz was the star of a team that went a perfect 12-0 in CWC-South play.

Neillsville went back to the state tournament for the first time in eight years, and their Swiss army knife was a big reason why. Emma Moseley averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game, and was at the center of a defense that allowed under 30 points per contest. She was the Cloverbelt East Player of the Year.

Congratulations to our 2022 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars. We’re halfway home, on Wednesday, we’ll meet the ten boys hoops all-stars on NewsChannel 7 at 6 and 10.

