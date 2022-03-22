News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.
By Jason Huber
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother in Hickory, North Carolina, shared a video on Facebook showing a bounce house during one of her children’s birthday parties getting picked up by the wind and almost hitting a child.

In the video, the bounce house’s straps broke before it began flying in the air and headed toward a boy nearby in the backyard.

The mother, Jennifer Beane, said everyone had just gone inside and the boy was still outside to grab a basketball.

When the wind picked up, parents inside saw it in the air and the child began screaming for them when everyone ran outside. The child said the bounce house grazed his head and his back but he took off running away from it.

“It could have been much, much worse,” Beane wrote on Facebook. “Please, if you get a bounce house be sure to watch out for how bad the winds will be.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill mother pleads guilty in fatal child neglect case
Snow Potential
First Alert Weather: Rain mixing with snow on Tuesday
Periods of snow Wednesday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Nice start to spring, winter storm lurking for mid-week
generic graphic
Canadian company moves ahead on exploratory drilling in Marathon, Taylor counties
This is dash cam video of Shawano Police Officer Jeff Buettner being involved in a 39-vehicle...
Exclusive: Dash cam video of Shawano police officer involved in 39-car pile up

Latest News

The victim was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston while on a trip to celebrate St....
Bouncer charged after Marine veteran stabbed to death outside bar
FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in China Eastern plane crash
Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old Marine veteran, was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Boston...
Marine veteran, 23, fatally stabbed outside Boston bar
Imagine being an exchange student in a foreign country while your home country is being...
Ukrainian exchange student shares experiences with Stevens Point council
Ukrainian Exchange Student Shares Experiences 3/21/2022
Ukrainian Exchange Student Shares Experiences 3/21/2022