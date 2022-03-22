Trial date set for suspect in 2011 arson case

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old woman accused of setting fire to her garage more than a decade ago will head to trial next month.

Barbara Maslowski-Day’s three-day trial is scheduled to begin on April 20.

According to court documents, a neighbor reported the fire around 2 p.m. on May 18, 2011 at 8088 Standing Rocks Road in the Town of Stockton, near Amherst.

Detectives later learned the fire would be the fourth significant fire at a property occupied by Maslowski-Day.

Records obtained by a Portage County detective from the Amherst Fire District stated on May 4, 1986 a fire occurred at the defendant’s house on Mill Street. An investigator reported it may have been caused by cigarette ashes. A second fire at that property was reported on Jan. 1, 1990. The fire was ruled to have been caused by a plastic electrical outlet plug-in. And on Jan. 2, 2001 the first of two fires was reported at 8088 Standing Rocks Road. The fire originated below the basement staircase.

A special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation determined the fire May 18, 2011 was caused by “means of lighting a placed fuel”.

Investigators believe financial problems may have been a motive.

She is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

