News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Trial date set for suspect in 2011 arson case

Residents Trapped in Fire
Residents Trapped in Fire(WDTV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old woman accused of setting fire to her garage more than a decade ago will head to trial next month.

Barbara Maslowski-Day’s three-day trial is scheduled to begin on April 20.

According to court documents, a neighbor reported the fire around 2 p.m. on May 18, 2011 at 8088 Standing Rocks Road in the Town of Stockton, near Amherst.

Detectives later learned the fire would be the fourth significant fire at a property occupied by Maslowski-Day.

Records obtained by a Portage County detective from the Amherst Fire District stated on May 4, 1986 a fire occurred at the defendant’s house on Mill Street. An investigator reported it may have been caused by cigarette ashes. A second fire at that property was reported on Jan. 1, 1990. The fire was ruled to have been caused by a plastic electrical outlet plug-in. And on Jan. 2, 2001 the first of two fires was reported at 8088 Standing Rocks Road. The fire originated below the basement staircase.

A special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation determined the fire May 18, 2011 was caused by “means of lighting a placed fuel”.

Investigators believe financial problems may have been a motive.

She is free on a $10,000 signature bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic slowed on Highway 51 Wednesday morning due to a rollover crash
Crash scene now cleared in Rib Mountain
Power Outages
Thousands still without power as WPS makes significant progress
Below normal temperatures expected by early April
First Alert Weather: Turning colder for the weekend
Anthony Crudup
Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody
House fire
No one injured, extensive damage reported in Abbotsford fire

Latest News

Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Stevens Point group preparing for 2022 season
Wisconsin real estate value increases at fastest rate in 15 years
The Mid-State Sisters of Skate are preparing for the upcoming roller derby season.
Stevens Point based derby team rolls into 2022 season looking for new members
Weston to hold media briefing Thursday regarding PFAS testing results
Below normal temperatures expected by early April
First Alert Weather: Turning colder for the weekend